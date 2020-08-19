Passenger confronts rogue matatu crew violating Covid-19 regulations, instead they beat him up





A man has posted on his Facebook account how he was assaulted by touts and a driver of a commuter matatu attached to Mekina Sacco on his way from Meru to Nairobi.

Mr Zakayo Zack Elias narrated how the touts of the matatu wanted to illegally force an extra passenger on the rear seat against ministry of health regulations and when he protested the move they viciously descended on him with kicks and blows.

Mr Elias issued the registration number of the matatu involved in the violation and assault as KCD 285M.

“This journey was a living hell. They overloaded the matatu without even observing the Covid-19 measures put in place by Ministry of Health,” he said.

According to him, a number of goons who hang out at the Meru bus terminus attacked him and even tore his shirt before pouring soapy water into his eyes.

He appealed to members of the public to assist him seek justice against the said Sacco.

In a follow up post, Mr Elias further stated that he had received help not only from members of the Sacco but also the authorities and members of the public.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the authorities, the sacco management and the vehicle owner for their cooperation to hold the culprits accountable of their actions,” he said.

One year ago, the same Sacco was put on the spot after a driver insulted passengers who asked them to reduce the volume of music that was being played.

An official of the Sacco identified as Mutwiri Konye said that they were still following up the matter.

“We are still following up the matter, will get back when all the details are clear,” he said.