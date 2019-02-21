Passaris: Stop the hypocrisy and let Akothee open her legs





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Thursday came to the defence of musician Akothee over her recent raunchy performance in Watamu, Malindi county.

Akothee was roundly condemned on social media for her theatrics on stage at the Abebo Music Festival last week.

Her lewd gestures included throwing her legs wide open, with two of her dancers holding each apart as those in the audience took pictures. She was also be pictured with her derriere facing the crowd.

INSPIRES DIFFERENTLY

But according Passaris, Akothee has no duty teaching Kenyan children about morality, adding that the musician inspires a lot of people in different ways.

Ms Passaris was a guest KTN’s morning show on Thursday together with Kenya Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua, one of Akothee’s vocal critics.

Passaris called on Mutua to apologise to Akothee after his vitriolic attack on Facebook.

“You owe Akothee an apology because you insulted her and called her demonic,” said Passaris.

She added that the raunchy performance was not in a school compound or performed for underage children, and that there is no law that stops what she did on stage in Malindi last week.

‘MADNESS’

Mutua, the self-proclaimed moral policeman, had in a Facebook post dismissed Akothee’s performance as ‘madness’.

“Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What’s worse is to see grown up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment. We have lost it as a nation,” he posted.

In her defence, Akothee said that people should let her be since no one is helping her to pay bills.

“When I was broke I was nobody’s role model, now that I am rich and famous, you want to ride on my money and fame…take responsibility for your own children, take their phone and unfollow me, I am ratchet, period, what happened to your church pastors , aunties sisters and grandmothers , No one is paying me for role model position and no one pays me for manners…” she wrote.

LET ADULTS BE

According to Passaris; “KFCB should regulate what our children watch. Adults have a right to watch what they want without being confined.”

She also wondered whether American singer Beyonce would be equally criticised if she came to Kenya and performed like Akothee.