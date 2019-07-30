Passaris joins campaign to have Marijuana legalized in Kenya

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has joined the campaign to legalise the use of Marijuana for medical purposes.

Passaris made her views known while responding to a tweep who suggested it was high time that the government legalised medical Marijuana in the country.

“This is the time to legalize medical marijuana,” tweeted @DennisM666.

MARIJUANA BILL

To this Passaris responded, “I second.”

The push to legalise Marijuana in the country was tabled in parliament by the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth in 2018.

After he wrote to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to facilitate him in preparing a Bill, the Marijuana Control Bill, which seeks to decriminalize the growth and use of the stimulant.

SAFE USE

In the draft Bill, the legislator was seeking to have a regulation for the growth and safe use of the stimulant, including the registration of growers, producers, manufacturers and users.

In 2017 Mr Gwada Ogot from Siaya County petitioned the Senate for the same, saying that the plant was “God’s gift to mankind”.