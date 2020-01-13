Passaris discharged from hospital

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has been discharged from CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, India.

Passaris had undergone a spine surgery on January 1, 2020.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, the lawmaker noted that she was being attended to by a physiotherapist.

She was also undergoing post-surgical counselling and had someone to look after her wound.

“Discharged and recuperating with physio, counselling & wound care. Dr @prizz_gopu Dr @DipaliVaghela2 and Nirrali my care giver have been invaluable”, she said.

Discharged and recuperating with physio, counselling & wound care. Dr @prizz_gopu, Dr @DipaliVaghela2 and Nirrali my care giver have been invaluable. Got two scheduled blood tests in the coming days. All being well, I’ll be home very soon. Thank you all for your kind wishes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/V9qhFcZgCp — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 12, 2020

She is going to be in India a bit longer as she has been scheduled for two blood tests.

“Got two scheduled blood tests in the coming days,” Passaris added.

Passaris was optimistic that she would get well and would travel back home soon.

“All being well, I’ll be home very soon. Thank you all for your kind wishes,” she tweeted.

After her surgery Passaris shared pictures of herself in a hospital bed and one of what appeared to be an X-ray of the procedure.

In September 2019, Passaris was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi and she revealed that she was to undergo a surgical procedure to address issues with her back pain that dates back to 20 years ago when she gave birth.

In March 2019, Passaris visited doctors in India and was put under medication.