Passaris continues to gather evidence to teach Sonko a lesson

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris is still gathering evidence to nail Governor Mike Sonko for ‘wrongly’ accusing her of demanding per diem from the county government.

On Wednesday, the Women Rep published a letter from National Assembly to prove that she was not part of Parliament’s delegation to Status of Women (CSW) Conference in New York and was never paid any per diem.

Sonko had claimed that she tried to irregularly get paid for the trip by county government.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly Michael Sialai, Ms Passaris wanted the National Assembly to clarify whether she was part of the delegation to CSW Conference in New York.

“Given that the National Assembly has been implicated in this matter as having be defrauded by the undersigned, I would like to officially request that; the National Assembly through your office confirm the following,” part of her letter dated June 12th read.

Mr Sialai on Tuesday responded by confirming that indeed she was not part of the delegation.

“This is to confirm that indeed you were not part of the National Assembly’s delegation to the “62nd Commission of the Status of Women (CSW)” in March 2018. In such neither, return ticket was procured for, nor per diem for the seven (7) days paid you attended the conference in New York, USA,” replied the National Assembly Clerk.

Passaris took to social media to declare that this is last time she shall be dragged through mud by Sonko.

“I’m not letting up. I’ll go full throttle and get the Governor to learn to be respectful of others. Leaders have an obligation to lead by example. I intend to serve our citizens without any side shows.”

She added; “Such a shame that an elected leader is working to put their fellow elected leader down using false and malicious information contrary to Chap. 6 which sets the standard on Leadership and Integrity. Cybercrimes Act is also clear on cyber bullying.”

Such a shame that an elected leader is working to put their fellow elected leader down using false and malicious information contrary to Chap. 6 which sets the standard on Leadership & Integrity. Cybercrimes Act is also clear on cyber bullying. Both shall be my shield & defender. pic.twitter.com/q6bCUQbvLn — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 3, 2019

Sonko had in June claimed that Passaris had been demanding money from him since her election to office in 2017.

The county boss mentioned several instances he claims Passaris had asked him for money.

Passaris responded on Twitter by challenging him to take his evidence to the anti-corruption commission.

“Let him take his evidence to @EACCKenya I invite them to investigate if indeed I was paid twice for CSW 2018. It’s very shameful for one to knowingly lie, deceive the public with online theatrics and in the same breath refuse to engage all investigative arms of government,” she wrote.