Pascal Tokodi’s brief ‘Ona Selina’ encounter with Uhuru divides Kenyans





A video showing President Uhuru Kenyatta strolling casually on State House Road while holding what appears to be a cane has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The short clip shared by Selina actor Pascal Tokodi shows the president strolling alone while dressed in a black pair of trousers, a flowery shirt and a black face mask.

The video the musician and actor posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening has since garnered more than 165,000 views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pascal TOKODI (@pascaltokodi)

Speaking to Nairobi News, the actor said that he saw the president walking along the busy road but he was not alone.

“I was driving along State House road and I saw the president walking and before I could have a chat with him, his security came and chased us away because we were holding traffic,” he said.

A frenzied Tokodi, who is in the company of a friend in the car, can be heard requesting the Head of State to watch Selina which airs on Maisha Magic East.

“…How are you sir…Oh my goodness, what! Have a good day. Ona Selina (watch Selina) Maisha Magic East,” an overjoyed Tokodi tells Uhuru.

President Kenyatta is heard saying “Asante. Nimeona,” as he waves Tokodi off.

Some Kenyans were irked and felt like the actor should have used the chance to ask the President “more serious questions” instead of promoting his show.

Tokodi, in a reaction video posted later on, however, rubbished this off saying:

“Watu wanasema sijui ningeongelea curfew sijui all these other things…lakini hiyo 15 seconds mimi niliona nijitetee…”

Here are a few reactions from Kenyans.

Those who said that he did well.

Kenyans just love being angry.

Pascal Tokodi asked the President to watch Selina.

HE IS AN ACTOR. THAT IS HIS HUSTLE.

That's a focused guy for me.

Extra points for not begging for handouts.

President was taking a walk. Even he needs a few minutes off Kenya's woes, FFS. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) February 25, 2021

You voted thrice for Uhuru Kenyatta but Pascal Tokodi telling him to watch selina is where you draw the line.😂😂😂🤦🤦 Mlitaka aongee story za BBI na 2022 ama!?

Selina — WANGARI ANITA🇰🇪 (@Anita_Wangarii) February 25, 2021

Pascal Tokodi (Nelson) telling President Uhuru Kenyatta to watch "Selina", a show in which he is the lead actor shows us that we still have actors who are not beggers, and strongly believe in their hustles. — Daniel Maithya 🇰🇪 🇺🇬 🇿🇦 (@DanielMaithyaKE) February 25, 2021

Pascal Tokodi telling President Uhuru Kenyatta to watch Selina on Maisha magic he was right , He spoke according to the profession he is in of acting , The president will go sit down and ask what's is this Selina I was being told about , He might be his fan soon !😂✊ — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) February 25, 2021

Pascal Tokodi is wise. Brilliant marketing of Selina. He strongly believes in his hustle. 💪 — DUAL CHROMOSOMES ✨ (@FellMentKE) February 25, 2021

You expected Pascal Tokodi to start begging for money from Uhuru? He knew mtaongea and most probably the president will later come through And maybe offer something bigger. Again tushajua Selina na where to watch it. Tuache beggar mentality — Kiilu Kutoka Kitui 👽 (@mutuahkiilu) February 25, 2021

Not happy with his answer

Pascal Tokodi blew his chance of a lifetime!! It might never happen again. I wish I was the one ! Yenyewe upele hushika mtu hajui kujikuna ! pic.twitter.com/v0s4t45Bmt — Vic Chemical Brother KE (@Victor_isadia) February 25, 2021

There is no way you can defend Pascal Tokodi. He lives in a bubble hence he had no complaint to make to the president. — Philip Etemesi (@Etemessy) February 25, 2021

We are not bashing pascal Tokodi, but telling president to watch Selina ndio shida, President is a busy man, watching isn't his call!… — KOT OCS👮👮 (@WaruiJohn2) February 25, 2021

The only thing u can ask of the president is Ona Selina 😏😏,Si ata ungemwambia BBI tunaangusha pic.twitter.com/EULKg7lMce — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) February 25, 2021