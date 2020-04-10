Party-goers busted while trying to beat curfew in an ambulance – VIDEO

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday disclosed how two cunning Kenyans attempted to attend a party using an ambulance during curfew hours.

The two are said to have called the ambulance on Tuesday, April 7, pretending to be sick and sought to be taken to hospital.

But while on their way to hospital, they tried to convince the ambulance’s driver to divert and instead drop them to a party to beat the police check-up points.

Speaking during his daily briefing on coronavirus situation in the country, CS Kagwe, however, noted the two did not succeed in their mission.

Kagwe did not give details of where the incident happened but said the two will be arrested and charged.

“We will get them arrested and charged,” said Kagwe.

CURFEW

To combat the spread of Covid-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.

The Health CS insisted that people should stay home over the long Easter weekend since there are no parties and all bars are closed.

The government has also banned all social gatherings including parties as part of the measures to stem transmission of the virus.

So far, Kenya has recorded 184 cases of Covid-19, seven deaths and 12 recoveries.