Parts of Outer Ring Road to be closed for days

Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) has advised motorists using Outer Ring Road to brace themselves for inconveniences from Thursday to Sunday as the contractor installs a footbridge.

The footbridge will be erected at near Avenue Park Estate.

Kura said a diversion has been provided and motorists should use the route as directed by traffic marshals.

“We urge the public to be patient as we strive to improve our roads and ensure they are safe and efficient,” said Kura in a statement.

The 13km Outer Ring Road was constructed by Chinese firm Sino Hydro Tianjin Engineering Limited. The road was criticised for lacking service and emergency lanes, footbridges and road markings.

Kura is set to erect 11 footbridges at a cost of Sh880 million.