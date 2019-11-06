Part of Southern Bypass to be closed for four days

Motorists have been advised to plan accordingly and use alternative routes with part of Southern Bypass at Langata NHC flyover set to be closed for four days.

In a notice in Tuesday’s Daily Nation, the the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said that the busy road will be closed to allow for the erection of beams.

“Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) wishes to inform members of the public that a section of the dual carriageway of Southern Bypass at Lang’ata NHC Flyover will be closed on Saturday 9, to Tuesday, November 12,” the public notice signed by Kura Director-General Silas M. Kinoti, reads in part.

The closure will start from 12pm to 6am each day, with motorists heading to the Western region and to Mombasa Road, advised to use service lanes as directed by traffic marshals.

The Sh17.1 billion, 28.6km dual carriageway with 12km slip roads and an extra 8.5km service roads was officially launched by President Mwai Kibaki in early 2012 and has seen its share of problems.

In June 2012, the project was met with fierce opposition from Friends of the Nairobi National Park (FoNNP), who said construction of the road through the Nairobi National Park would put other national parks at risk of development.

The lobby group successfully petitioned the National Environmental Tribunal to stop the government from commencing construction works on the areas in dispute. The issue was later resolved.

The Bypass was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli in 2016.