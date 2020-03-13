Part of Ngong Road-Kingara Road to be closed for 2 weeks

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Thursday advised members of the public that Kingara Road – Ngong Road Junction will be closed from March 16 to March 28.

The closure of the road is expected to affect adjacent roads like Ngong Road.

The closure is due to the ongoing works aimed at improving the junction.

Through a statement in the local dailies, Kura said that the road will be closed to allow the improvement of Ngong Road Phase II.

Kura advised motorists who intend to use the road to follow the routes provided.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as indicated in the sketch map above and as directed by traffic marshals. We apologize for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to provide efficient urban network,” said Kura.

Meanwhile, a section of Langata road will be closed on Sunday, March 14 to pave way for the Run for the Bibless (RFTB) 2020 Marathon.

“Traffic will be affected in Mai Mahiu Road, Muhoho Avenue, Kiganjo Avenue and part of Mombasa Road from the South C Flyover,” a statement read in part.

The RFTB2020 Run a 10KM Run and 4KM walk.

Motorists planning to access Lang’ata roads on the set date were advised to use the Southern-bypass to avoid inconveniences.