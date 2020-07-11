Parklands Baptist church says won’t reopen

Parklands Baptist Church will not be conducting physical services despite being given the nod to do so.

A statement issued by the church top pastor Ambrose Njoroge said the new guidelines were hard to adhere to and for that reason, they will go on with their virtual services.

He further said that the church had also factored in the fact that worshipers below the age of 13 and those above 58 years of age were not allowed in church before making the decision.

“We are therefore concerned that the wholesome family fellowship which we greatly value will be affected if we reopen under the current guidelines. Consequently, we shall not have physical gatherings taking place and wish to continue airing our online services,” he stated.

Mr Njoroge further asked the church members to ensure that they take care and avoid contracting coronavirus.

Early this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed guidelines that saw places of worship reopened to the public but under stringent rules.

The churches were closed in March due to the rate at which people were contacting the disease.