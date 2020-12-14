Papa Shiradula cast visit Bukeko’s graveyard





The cast of Citizen tv’s Papa Shirandula show paid a courtesy call on the home of the late acting colleague Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula in Funyula, Busia County.

Almost five months since his demise, the cast including Kenneth Gichoya alias Njoro, Jackline Nyaminde alias Wilbroda and Jacky Vike alias Awinja visited his graveyard to celebrate the TV star.

Awinja, on her Facebook page on Sunday, said she was yet to come to terms with the death of Papa Shiradula and that she still felt the pain of losing him.

She promised to return to visit his home again.

“Ango aendelee kulala kwa Amani, still hard to believe but a day at a time, I miss him so much, we do, it pains me thinking about it, but Mungu mbele, ni njia yetu wote, we came back to celebrate him and we shall be back again and again. Asanteni,” She wrote.

Bukeko died at the Karen Hospital on July 18, 2020 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 58-year-old and the firstborn in a family of four rose to fame when he was cast for the role of Papa Shirandula in the popular TV by the same name which aired on Citizen TV.

It is this show that made him a household name in Kenya and earned him the name Papa or Papa Shirandula.

He was also a multiple award-winning actor who scooped the Kalasha Award for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series’ in 2010 and also appeared in many national and international adverts.