Papa Dennis jumped to his death, was depressed – police

Award-winning Kenyan gospel musician Dennis Mwangi popular known as Papa Dennis could have jumped to his death, police have said.

The singer was in a studio session at Nairobi Records, owned by legendary producer Mash Mjukuu, when he stormed out of the room and rushed to the 7th floor of the Pangani building from where he fell down and died on the spot.

A police statement indicates that “Dennis Mwangi alias Papa Dennis fell from Kirima building a storey in Pangani area of Ngara at around 2330hrs.”

The police statement cites the cause of death to be suicidal due to depression.

The report was made by his brother Simon Mwangi at 1:30am. Later, the singer’s body was moved to city mortuary as investigations begin.

Celebrities have mourned the 2018 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) winner and fast-rising star as a talent gone too soon.

Celebrated star

Fellow Gospel singer Daddy Owen who was among the first one to arrive at the scene said that it was a sad moment as he had to confirm that that the deceased was indeed the celebrated star.

“When I first heard about his passing I rushed to the scene just to confirm it’s true. Reaching I found like only 4 people there and they pointed at a lifeless body which I had to confirm is Papa Dennis. It was a very sad scene. Rest in Peace Papa Dennis. I will share more soon,” posted Daddy Owen.

