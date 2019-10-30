Join our WhatsApp Channel
Panic, stampede in ferry as as phone bursts into flames

By Mohamed Ahmed October 30th, 2019 1 min read

Dozens of ferry commuters scampered for safety on Tuesday after a passenger’s phone burst into flames at MV Harambee at Likoni Channel in Mombasa.

According to Kenya Ferry Service (KFS), Salim Kamanza’s phone battery, which was faulty, burst into flames when he tried to open the cover.

“He quickly threw it into the water as passengers raised alarm. The ferry staff and police on-board responded,” reads a statement from KFS.

No injuries were reported apart from the victim who sustained minor bruises on the left arm, according to reports.

The incident comes exactly a month after the death of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter, whose car slipped off and drowned at the Likoni ferry Channel.

