Pamoja FM journalist murdered in Kibra slums

Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Hassan Marjan was on Monday killed under the unclear circumstance in Kibra, Makina area while going home from work.

Marjan was killed near his home after he left the studio after hosting a night show that is centered around Islamic teachings.

SUSPECT LYNCHED

The 4am incident attracted the attention of members of the public who launched a search for the killers. One person who was allegedly linked to the murder was lynched.

Kibra sub-county deputy commissioner Gideon Ombogi, while confirming the incident, said investigations have been launched.

“Once the body was taken away to the mortuary, a group of young men gathered and went out looking for a suspected killer. They then took him to the scene of the crime and murdered him there and then,” said Ombogi.

Speaking to Nairobi News Pamoja FM Managing Director, Adam Hussein confirmed Marijan was murdered in the morning incident that has left the media fraternity in mourning.

TEARFUL SISTER

Marijan served at Pamoja FM from 2016 when the station was unveiled in Kibra.

Marijan’s tearful sister, Siyama Ismail, wondered why an innocent life was taken away.

“My elder brother was brutally murdered this morning. He was coming from work. He was a broadcaster at Pamoja FM, and this Ramadan just like past years, he would spend the whole night at the studios sharing Qaswidas and Khutbas from different sheikhs. Is it right to take away innocent lives? Is it right to steal from innocent people? Is it right to reap where you did not sow? Is it right? Is it right? Is it right?” she questioned.

The murder of the journalist comes a day after journalists commemorated World Press Freedom Day.