P. Diddy now wants name Love after dropping Puffy, Puff Daddy

American rapper and producer is changing his name yet again, but this time, it’s not his stage name, but his real name.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, which were filed at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, Diddy is requesting to have his middle name changed, so that instead of being called Sean John Combs, he will be known as Sean Love Combs.

In the documents, Diddy doesn’t expressly say why he’s going for “Love,” he just says there’s a desire to change his middle name.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017



The pending name change will be the latest in a list of nicknames that the Bad Boy Records founder has gone by over the years which include, “Puffy”, “Puff Daddy” and “P. Diddy,” but this time, he’s making it official.

In 2017, Diddy celebrated his 48th birthday by announcing that he wanted to be called “Brother Love,” though he initially felt that the nickname would be “risky” because it could be misconstrued as being “corny.” Nonetheless, Combs followed his heart and it led him straight to love.

“I decided to change my name again,” he revealed at the time. “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is ‘Love’ a.k.a. ‘Brother Love.’ I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but ‘Love,’ or ‘Brother Love.’”