Outrage as three giraffes electrocuted at Soysambu Conservancy





Kenya Power and Lighting Company has launched a probe into the death of three giraffes at Soysambu Conservancy in the weekend after being electrocuted, Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement on Sunday.

The news on the death of the giraffes was brought to the limelight by Kenyan environmentalists.

“…that Kenya power and Lighting Company is currently assessing the situation in Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru, after reports that two giraffes were electrocuted to death,” KWS said in a statement.

According to reports by environmentalists, the three giraffes died after coming into contact will live wires on Kenya Power poles at the Soysambu Conservancy.

In the last two years, at least 11 giraffes and dozens of birds have been electrocuted at the conservancy by sagging Kenya Power cables.

“Three giraffes have been killed as a result of being electrocuted due to the low hanging power lines. Up to date 11 giraffes have been killed,” read a tweet from Climate Change Kenya.

Reports indicate that at least six of the giraffes that were electrocuted are the endangered Rothschild’s species.

KWS further said the power company is expected to replace the electricity poles to prevent such incidences in the future in the area.

The death of the giraffes caused uproar on social media with many demanding a quick solution to the problem.

When we say such structures should not pass through the parks people ask why! This disturbing photos of electrocuted Giraffes at Soysambu should send a strong message to @KenyaPower_Care ! pic.twitter.com/va9dAQAaks — #TheGreenWar🇰🇪 (@anitasoina) February 21, 2021

This is why we have been pushing for wildlife corridors. It is very important for areas to be set aside and recognised as wildlife corridors. Reactionary responses after wild animals die are always too late and don't stop these mistakes. – Ms. Outram — mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) February 22, 2021

It's said close to 10 Giraffes have died by being electrocuted…this is so sad..Kplc must ensure due diligence when it comes to erecting their electrical poles within our natural habitats…We can lose our animals this way .. — Adikha M Daniel (@AdikhaD) February 21, 2021