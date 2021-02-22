Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust Read

Outrage as three giraffes electrocuted at Soysambu Conservancy

By Amina Wako February 22nd, 2021 1 min read

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has launched a probe into the death of three giraffes at Soysambu Conservancy in the weekend after being electrocuted, Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement on Sunday.

The news on the death of the giraffes was brought to the limelight by Kenyan environmentalists.

Related Stories

“…that Kenya power and Lighting Company is currently assessing the situation in Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru, after reports that two giraffes were electrocuted to death,” KWS said in a statement.

According to reports by environmentalists, the three giraffes died after coming into contact will live wires on Kenya Power poles at the Soysambu Conservancy.

In the last two years, at least 11 giraffes and dozens of birds have been electrocuted at the conservancy by sagging Kenya Power cables.

“Three giraffes have been killed as a result of being electrocuted due to the low hanging power lines. Up to date 11 giraffes have been killed,” read a tweet from Climate Change Kenya.

Reports indicate that at least six of the giraffes that were electrocuted are the endangered Rothschild’s species.

KWS further said the power company is expected to replace the electricity poles to prevent such incidences in the future in the area.

The death of the giraffes caused uproar on social media with many demanding a quick solution to the problem.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Huge losses as desert locusts invade Kajiado