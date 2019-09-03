Outrage as SA xenophobia attacks get out of hand – PHOTOS

A shot clip of a man being burned alive as a crowd cheers has gone viral on social media following the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

According to local media, the fresh violence, which broke out in Johannesburg on Sunday, have left at least three people dead and several others hospitalized.

The violence spread to Johannesburg’s Central Business District on Monday and has since seen the destruction of more than 50 mainly foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Hundreds of people marched through the city’s CBD, with video shared on social media showing shops being looted and rows of burnt-out cars.

The latest attacks echoes sporadic outbreaks of 2008 when about 60 people were killed and more than 50,000 displaced from their homes.

The attacks on foreign-owned businesses and properties have been roundly condemned on Twitter with many demanding that the South African government takes action and stops the violence.

😡Wh’r S.A. leaders that got, citizenship, scholarships, safe havens 2train 4 resistance, hide 4rm Apartheid? Why r u quiet? What‘s South Africa ever done 4Africa? WHAT HAS AFRICA DONE 4 S.A.? The freedom of S.A. rests squarely on the shoulders of Africans!Teach ur children this! https://t.co/s2FbdzSmqE — Auma Obama (@AumaObama) September 3, 2019

After all the videos I watched today

SouthAfricans is cancelled for me

If later in the future.I find a cure to a deadly disease affecting South Africa alone,i won’t think twice before flushing it down the drain

SouthAfricans are worst set of people #XenophobicAttacks — Keefayah👑👑 (@Keefayahq) September 2, 2019

The Boers never butchered Nigerians in apartheid #SouthAfrica.Black South Africans have forgotten the role Nigeria played in their liberation.Had it not been for us they would still be nothing but hewers of wood and drawers of water.#XenophobicAttacks #Xenophobia @GovernmentZA — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 3, 2019

Why no earth should you attack a fellow human? why kill a fellow human? please stop the attacks in south Africa. #XenophobicAttacks pic.twitter.com/dENFyRxxkf — Road Alerts. || 🇰🇪 (@RoadAlertsKE) September 3, 2019

Yes, Nigeria stood by us more than any nation – Nelson Mandela “Killing Nigerians” is now the pay back?

Let peace reign South Africa #Xenophobia #XenophobicAttacks

#EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/SBYiLLzD9E — ABDURRAHMAN (@Iam_abdurrahman) September 2, 2019

I am a Kenyan and coolest neighbour is a Nigerian this guy is more than a brother to me I wonder why South Africa is divided by boundaries we are Africa we are one people #EnoughIsEnough #Xenophobia #XenophobicAttacks #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/uoRqkpzuMp — Sicilian_Mafia 🇰🇪 (@nchore_jr) September 2, 2019