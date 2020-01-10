Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Outrage as NHIF cuts dependents from 10 to five

By Hilary Kimuyu and Amina Wako January 10th, 2020 2 min read

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has reviewed its terms reducing the number of beneficiary children to five from the current 10, while only one spouse will be eligible.

Additional dependents can be included subject to payment of additional premiums to be communicated after actuarial valuation.

Related Stories

In a Special Full Board Meeting held on December 17, 2019, the NHIF board resolved that as from January 2020, the waiting period for new members shall be increased to 90 days from 60 days and they should have paid Sh6,000 upfront for the 12 months before enjoying any benefits.

The board has also put in place punitive measures for those who default to pay their monthly contributions with a 50 percent penalty for each defaulted month “and a restriction of 30 days before being eligible for benefits.”

The penalty on defaulting beneficiaries was retained at 50 percent of the monthly contribution for each month paid late, up to 11 months, coupled with requirement to pay for one year in advance and a restriction of 30 days before being eligible for benefits.

AFFECTED MEMBER

“In case of default for 12 months and above, the affected member will start payment afresh and be eligible for benefits after 90 days from the date of resumption of payment in addition to a one year upfront payment, payable within the waiting period while observing due dates otherwise ( the 50% penalty) will also apply,” read the statement.

Also, Voluntary Members access to maternity benefit will be restricted to six months post card maturity for principal members or spouse declared at the point of registration.

“For both Maternity and Specialized Services, any dependent declared after initial registration shall be subjected to a 6-month waiting period after such declaration with exception of newborns who shall be considered eligible for benefit provided they are declared within 6 months from the date of birth,” adds the statement.

The Board exempted the Health Insurance subsidy, Linda Mama, Elderly persons with severe disability and Inua Jamii programme from the review.

The move did not augur well with netizens:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Penniless KPL drops bombshell of trophyless season with no...