Outrage as CS Mucheru appoints dead man to govt board

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Joe Mucheru has shocked Kenyans after he re-appointed a dead man to the board of directors of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

In a gazette notice, Mr Mucheru reappointed the late Robert Kochalle to continue serving in the KFCB board for another three years.

Mr Kochalle died in jn June 2018. Back then, KFCB staff led by CEO Ezekiel Mutua, paid their last respects to Mr Kochalle, thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for support.

“We thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and Majority Leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale who stood with the family during this time of grief. Your financial support, presence and prayers have strengthened the family and all those who were close to the late Kochalle,” read the tribute in part.

The deceased had a successful career in the public service serving as the MP for Laisamis between 1992 and 1997. He also served as the assistant minister in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their disappointment with the appointment.

Kenyans have little faith …. Many are followers of that bearded who claims to resurrect the dead ….. Has the family of Mr. Kochalle disputed that their kin has resurrected? And I know my friend Dr. Ezekiel Mutua as a man of God … Please, let’s celebrate new life! pic.twitter.com/BnTyjhZqkk — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 17, 2019

Well, they have been appointing old men and women. No harm in trying the dead with some of these heavy government responsibilities. After all, Kenya is dead! https://t.co/LDFgzixOSn — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) October 17, 2019

JUBILEE.. just to show how fair and visionary it is has appointed a dead Kenya to be a board member of a state corporation…take it from me…at this rate MY BELOVED PARTY JUBILEE will rule Kenya for another 100 years…@WehliyeMohamed @DonaldBKipkorir @jamessmat @KoinangeJeff https://t.co/7AkxZyAF5h — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 17, 2019

Mucheru was hailed as a superstar when he was appointed CS. Guys must have assumed that he would revolutionise IT. Anyway at least he revived a dead man, a fete no other CS has achieved — Louiza Kabiru (@LouizaKabiru) October 18, 2019