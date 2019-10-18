Join our WhatsApp Channel
Outrage as CS Mucheru appoints dead man to govt board

By Hilary Kimuyu October 18th, 2019 2 min read

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Joe Mucheru has shocked Kenyans after he re-appointed a dead man to the board of directors of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

In a gazette notice, Mr Mucheru reappointed the late Robert Kochalle to continue serving in the KFCB board for another three years.

Mr Kochalle died in jn June 2018. Back then, KFCB staff led by CEO Ezekiel Mutua, paid their last respects to Mr Kochalle, thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for support.

“We thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and Majority Leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale who stood with the family during this time of grief. Your financial support, presence and prayers have strengthened the family and all those who were close to the late Kochalle,” read the tribute in part.

The deceased had a successful career in the public service serving as the MP for Laisamis between 1992 and 1997. He also served as the assistant minister in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their disappointment with the appointment.

