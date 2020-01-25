Outrage after black Ugandan climate activist is cropped out of AP photo

A black Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has slammed an international news agency for cropping her out of a photo with white young female activists at the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Associated Press agency, commonly known by its abbreviation AP, ran an article on Swedish Environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s reaction to criticism and mockery from the US Treasury chief, Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davis. Mnuchin had dismissed Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and companies should cut back dramatically on fossil fuels.

Nakate accused the media of racism after she was cropped out of the photograph taken with her white peers in Davos.

Ms Nakate said “various” outlets, including the US’ AP news agency, had removed her from photos.

I was cropped out of this photo! Why? https://t.co/HJsjMRRb5Z — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

A spokesperson for AP told BuzzFeed News, “There was no ill intent. AP routinely publishes photos as they come in and when we received additional images from the field, we updated the story.

AP has published a number of images of Vanessa Nakate.”

Ms Nakate gave a news conference in Davos on Friday alongside fellow climate activists Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson.

She later shared an article by AP in which she was cropped out of a picture of the activists.

In an emotional video statement, Ms Nakate said that for the first time in her life she “understood the definition of the word racism”.

What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

“I was cropped out of this photo. Why?” Nakate retweeted AP’s tweet with a comment.

This has raised an online uproar against the AP with people claiming that it was a racist move.

Some of Nakate’s supporters asked the AP to release a statement apologising for the move.

Nakate’s fellow activist Greta Thunberg comforted the Ugandan with an apology.

“I’m so sorry they did this to you… you are the last one who would deserve that,” Thunberg tweeted in response to Nakate’s tweet.

I’m so sorry they did this to you… you are the last one who would deserve that! We are all so grateful for what you are doing and we all send love and support!!❤️❤️💖💖💖hope to see you soon again!! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 24, 2020



AP later issued a version of the same photo featuring Nakate standing next to the other activists.