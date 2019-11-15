Ousted Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo now threatens Mike Sonko

Ousted Nairobi Majority leader Abdi Guyo has threatened to present evidence against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He said the evidence mainly touches on revenue collection and the contract with the company that took over from JamboPay.

Speaking on Thursday in an interview with KTN News, Mr Guyo also blamed Sonko for the division that has rocked Nairobi county assembly.

Mr Guyo, who is also the Matopeni MCA, was ousted as majority leader amid fights with Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, who had been reinstated by a court months after being impeached by the MCAs.

His removal was communicated in a letter written by the Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, a matter that Mr Guyo has vowed to challenge.

In the letter addressed to Ms Elachi, Mr Tuju said Mr Guyo’s position will be taken over by Charles Thuo.

“Definitely, we will contest it. We wrote a letter to the party and we will escalate the matter to the party leader (President Uhuru Kenyatta),” he said.

Mr Guyo said that should the Jubilee structures fail to resolve the outstanding issues, he would go to the courts to seek justice.

“To remove me first, you need to follow the standing orders, the whip of the party calls for a meeting and the agenda of the removal of the majority leader is tabled,” Guyo added.