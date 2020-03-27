Ouma Oluga quits KMPDU after landing plum job in Uhuru’s dream team

The newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) headed by Director General Mohamed Badi has unveiled a team of 32 officers as it stamps its authority in the running of affairs in Nairobi County.

Notable among the new officer is Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Fredrick Ouma Oluga who joins the new team as Chief Officer for Health.

Dr Oluga has today resigned from his position at KMPDU after five years at the helm of the Union. He was also working as a doctor at Vihiga County Referral Hospital.

He will now replace Mahammed Sahal who has been serving as Nairobi County government as Chief Officer for Health.

The former KMPDU secretary general joins 31 other officers seconded from the National Government to joins NMS office, which was created by President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the key functions transferred from Nairobi County government to the State.

The officers have been drawn from the line ministries of the transferred functions including Health Services, National Treasury, Transport and Public Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Water and Sanitation and that of Environment and Forestry, among others.

The seconded officials have to report to Badi not later than April 3, 2020.

“Following the transfer of specified functions from the Nairobi County government to the national government, the following officers have been identified for posting or deployment from both the national government and county governments to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services under the Presidency,” read in part a letter by the head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

“The concerned ministries and departments and county governments are required to release the mentioned officers to report to the Director General, Nairobi Metropolitan Services immediately but not later than April 3, 2020,” continued the March 23, 2020 letter.

Engineer Michael Ochieng from the State department of Transport and Public Works will now work under NMS as Secretary, Transport and Public Works while Martin Eshiwani joins NMS as Director of Roads and Transport.

Other officers from the State department are Eng Peter Mwaniki as Chief Officer Roads taking over from Engineer Frederick Karanja; John Muya as Chief Officer Transport taking over from Engineer James Muthama; Hemorike Omolo as Chief Officer Public Works while Wilson Njuki joins NMS as a senior economist.

From the State Department of Housing and Urban Development are Charles Wafula Sikuku who joins NMS as Director Roads and Transport as Secretary, Housing and Urban Development while Lillian Kieni will be the new Chief Officer for Housing, Estate Management and Slum Upgrading as well as director Roads.

Marion Rono, who is a former City Hall Housing Chief Officer, will be the new Affordable Housing programme Chief Officer as well as Director Roads; Richard Mareri is the director Urban Renewal while Architect Samuel Ndiritu Muita joins NMS as Chief Officer for Public Works.

David Bosuben from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has been deployed to NMS as Engineer; Engineer Stephen Githinji joins NMS as Water engineer while Dr Josephine Kibaru Mbae from the Ministry of Health joins NMS as Health Secretary.

Dimas Ogot joins from the National Treasury as senior deputy director accountant general. George Kihara will be senior deputy accountant general, Johnson Njuguna as assistant accountant general; same as Constance Mwikamba and Daniel Karani Gichuki while James Mageto Nymaweya joins as Principal Accountant.

From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning Jones Ntabo will join NMS as Secretary, Lands and Physical Planning; Jones Nyangweso as Director, Lands Administration; Juliana Mutua as Director Development Control; Herbert Were as Director Valuation and Rating and Michael Owen Nageri in the same position while Benjamin Mwangi has been deployed to NMS as Engineering and Building director.

From the Ministry of Energy, Engineer Kennedy Chege will now serve NMS as Director Energy Regulation and Development deputised by Stephen Nzioka.

Maureen Njeri from the Ministry of Environment will be the new Chief Officer Environment replacing Mohamed Abdi while Veronica Kimutai will be the compliance and enforcement officer same position as Rachel Maina from the Cabinet Affairs office.