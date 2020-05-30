Otile Brown goes semi-nude for 2nd album launch

R&B singer Otile Brown is set to launch his second music album titled “Just In Love” on June 3, 2020.

Otile shared the news with his fans on social media saying the album will be launched on Boomplay.

The album has 11 songs with some of them being collaborations with different artistes from Kenya and Tanzania.

Some of the artistes featured in his new album include rapper Khaligraph, Mejja and singer Kidum.

“JUST IN LOVE album dropping on Wednesday 3rd June. Exclusively on @boomplaymusicke,” wrote Otile Brown.

Even before its release, the album has already generated some controversy from his fans due to the cover picture the artiste used.

The “Baby Love” hit-maker sits on a chair wearing a sky blue shirt with a blazer on top and just underwear.

His first studio album “Best of Otile Brown” was released in 2017.

He started his music career in 2015 in Mombasa and has over the years rose to fame for his music and controversial personal life.