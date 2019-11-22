Otile Brown accused of injuring DJ in night road accident

Kenyan musician Otile Brown was on Wednesday night involved in a road accident after he allegedly hit a boda boda rider and his pillion with his Mercedes Benz outside a Nairobi club.

Sources who spoke to Nairobi News said the musician was trying to park his vehicle when the accident happened.

DJ Daddy Ramosh was the pillion on the boda boda

Ramosh escaped with minor injuries while the rider was badly injured. He suffered severe knee injuries and he was rushed to Kenyatta Hospital where he is still admitted.

DJ Daddy shared the video of the accident claiming that the musician allegedly wanted to kill him.

“Dear God, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for being there for me n ever living me,and always loving me.. @OtileBrownKenya jaribu next time attempting to kill me usidhani mungu hulalala. Wacha vile ulikua unasema ati ni mambo madogo haya killing us,” DJ Daddy tweeted.

While Otile went unharmed, his white Mercedes suffered some dents.

The musician is yet to respond to the allegations.