Orengo and son’s dance challenge excites Kenyans – VIDEO

In a light moment, Siaya Senator James Orengo took some time to show his son Michael Orengo that he’s got moves like Jagger.

In a video posted by his son Michael Orengo on Twitter, the two were shown dancing to Sauti Sol’s new hit Suzanna.

The 69-year-old seasoned lawyer and ODM party luminary showcased his dancing skill as the two paused in between the competition to dance in synchronised moves.

Dressed in casual outfits, the senator easily flowed through the dance and this captured their followers’ attention.

Orengo and his son not only dance but they could be heard singing along as they enjoyed their rhythmic moves.

Michael called it a father-son dance asking his fans if they were willing to challenge them.

Here is what Kenyans thought of the duo dance moves:

Kumbe the walking constitution can dance — Charles O. Sonko (@MaskiniMilionea) February 28, 2020

The father is seriously dancing, while the Son ni mzinga iko kwa meza anafikiria😃😃 — Maranga (@MarangaMoffat) February 28, 2020

dad won😄 — DAVID GITHUMU (@GITHUMU) February 28, 2020

Ridiculously beautiful father-son relationship. Keep it up, it’s inspiring — Robert OGILLO (@RobertOGILLO1) February 28, 2020

I will challenge Father- Daughter when I visit my dad… This is amazing — Sinta🌻 (@SintaSintamei) February 28, 2020

Daddy took the day for me!!! — Malomba Malomba-M’mbo (@MaureenMmbo) February 28, 2020