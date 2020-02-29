Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Orengo and son’s dance challenge excites Kenyans – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu February 29th, 2020 1 min read

In a light moment, Siaya Senator James Orengo took some time to show his son Michael Orengo that he’s got moves like Jagger.

In a video posted by his son Michael Orengo on Twitter, the two were shown dancing to Sauti Sol’s new hit Suzanna.

Related Stories

The 69-year-old seasoned lawyer and ODM party luminary showcased his dancing skill as the two paused in between the competition to dance in synchronised moves.

Dressed in casual outfits, the senator easily flowed through the dance and this captured their followers’ attention.

Orengo and his son not only dance but they could be heard singing along as they enjoyed their rhythmic moves.

Michael called it a father-son dance asking his fans if they were willing to challenge them.

Here is what Kenyans thought of the duo dance moves:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Another Kibabii University student stabbed in private parts...