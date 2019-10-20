Open ditch along Ngong Road that is posing great risk to motorists

A ditch that is unmarked along Ngong Road is causing havoc for many motorists.

In calls made by members of the public on various social media accounts on Facebook – many have lamented the great risk that the ditch is posing to motorists using the road.

On Thursday, Mr Martin Murithi, in a post on Facebook, asked the contractor to mark various parts of the road as construction continues.

“The marking of roads under construction are wanting, the contractors are really exposing motorists to danger,” he wrote.

Another Facebook user, Lemiso Emmanuel, asked motorists using the road to be extra careful.

“Unmarked ditch along Ngong Road. Drive carefully,” he posted.

various photos have also been shared of vehicles which have in recent times landed on the ditch.