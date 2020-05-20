Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Only three pregnant women have been recorded as Covid-19 positive in Kenya

By Sylvania Ambani May 20th, 2020 1 min read

Only three pregnant women have been recorded to have contracted Covid-19 since it was first reported in the country in March, Health Director General Patrick Amoth has said.

Dr Amoth said that fortunately, so far no deaths have been reported from the three.

Related Stories

HIGH RISK

Pregnant women are among the people put under high risk due to their low immunity system.

“We reported three cases of pregnant women with Covid-19, but no fatalities.” Dr Amoth said on Wednesday.

NO ONE IS IMMUNE

At the same time, Dr Amoth reiterated that no one is immune from the disease and everyone should following the prescribed measures of avoiding infection.

“No one is immune to #COVID19. Regardless of age, we urge everyone to continue with our laid down measures: wash hands, wear mask, sanitize, keep social & physical distance and stay at home as much as is possible,” Dr Amoth explained.

Dr Amoth clarified that that the 50 people who have died as a result of the disease all had underlying illnesses that also contributed to their deaths.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Former Gor Mahia midfielder Rama Salim eager to make his...