Online scam! Kenyan defrauds Arsenal fan in the UK

Popular Arsenal Fans channel AFTV has exposed a Kenyan who recently defrauded an Arsenal fan seeking to purchase a match day ticket off his $100 (approximately Sh 10,000).

The Kenyan has a fake Twitter account pretending to be an English man and requested for the payment to be done via PayPal only for his real name to be revealed as Samuel Mwangi.

After the payment had been sent, he took a while to send the ticket as agreed giving excuses and eventually blocked the buyer who has since reported the incident to PayPal.

Mid last year, a sting operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) caught up with two Kenyans who were at the center of cybercrime that defrauded Fairfax County in the US millions of dollars after faking emails pretending to be from giant computer manufacturing firm Dell asking for payments to be rerouted to another account.

It turned out to be a scam, and two Kenyans, Robert Mutua and Jeffrey Sila were at the center of it all.

AFTV has now warned fans to be aware of online scammers who are taking advantage of their desperation to acquire tickets.

It is commonplace for fans to buy tickets from the black market as speculators buy them in bulk within hours of offering.