Online community shocked by Wuhan University’s offer for full scholarship

By Keshi Ndirangu March 1st, 2020 1 min read

The Chinese Government has invited applications to a Scholarship Program at Wuhan University amid an outbreak of the Coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,900 people.

In China, the vast majority of deaths from Coronavirus have been in Wuhan, Hubei, the province where the outbreak began.

“Apply for the Chinese Government Scholarship program 2020. The Chinese Government Scholarship-Chinese University Program is a full scholarship established by the Ministry of Education to support Chinese universities to attract outstanding international students for graduate studies in China,” the announcement on the university’s website read in part.

At 10am on January 23, Wuhan went into lockdown. This was done to stop a deadly virus from spreading further across the nation.

Kenyan students in Wuhan have been stranded in the city due to the lockdown.

Here is what social media users had to say:

