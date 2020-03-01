Online community shocked by Wuhan University’s offer for full scholarship

The Chinese Government has invited applications to a Scholarship Program at Wuhan University amid an outbreak of the Coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,900 people.

In China, the vast majority of deaths from Coronavirus have been in Wuhan, Hubei, the province where the outbreak began.

“Apply for the Chinese Government Scholarship program 2020. The Chinese Government Scholarship-Chinese University Program is a full scholarship established by the Ministry of Education to support Chinese universities to attract outstanding international students for graduate studies in China,” the announcement on the university’s website read in part.

Applications are now open for the Wuhan University Scholarship 2020 which is a full scholarship established by the Ministry of Education to support Chinese universities to attract outstanding international students for graduate studies in China 🇨🇳https://t.co/m4FvqknWZF — Youth Opportunities (@YOpportunities) February 25, 2020

At 10am on January 23, Wuhan went into lockdown. This was done to stop a deadly virus from spreading further across the nation.

Kenyan students in Wuhan have been stranded in the city due to the lockdown.

Here is what social media users had to say:

You gotta be kidding me, this must be an international scholarship to death. What’s even wrong with the government of #China, they are distributing free scholarships so that international student can contract Coronavirus in Wuhan, China? https://t.co/5n7qiqiV6n pic.twitter.com/FYVRT3TEy2 — Salman Khan سلمان خان सलमान खान 🏳️‍🌈 (@ImGreenGuru) February 28, 2020