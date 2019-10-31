Ongoro presents herself to anti-graft body over Sh48.9 million ghost project

Former Kasarani MP, Elizabeth Ongoro has presented herself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices on Thursday morning.

Detectives at the EACC had been pursuing Ongoro over a ghost project that has seen the taxpayers lose Sh48.9 million.

In a statement the anti-graft body revealed the amount was paid to business people in a fraudulent procurement process, for a non-existent Kasarani Girls High School.

Ongoro, her husband Ferdinand Masha Kenga, and a Kenyan diplomat based in Malaysia were among the 22 charged with embezzlement but the three did not appear in court on Monday to answer to the charges alongside civil servants, a tailor and former CDF Committee members and project managers.

EACC had ordered her to present herself after being given the go-ahead by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji to place her as well as her husband under investigation.

EACC Chief Executive Office Twalib Mbarak said the money was paid to different individuals and five entities, all associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) patron and committee members.

“The commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, the school does not and that payments were made to different individuals and Companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered,” he said.