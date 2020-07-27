One police officer dies of Covid-19, two test positive, six quarantined in Kiambu





One police officer in Kiambu county has succumbed to Covid-19, two have tested positive and six are in quarantine, Kiambu police commander Ali Nuno. has revealed.

The number of remandees who are in quarantine has also increased to 36, according to the police boss.

QUARANTINED

The 36 remandees are being quarantined at Thika Medical Centre while the two police officers are at Tigoni Covid-1 centre, in Tigoni.

With many people being arrested for flouting the dusk to dawn curfew, the cells in the county have been overwhelmed.

“We do not have anywhere to take people when we arrest them. Some of the people in our custody are Covid-19 positive,” Nuno said.

About a week ago, more than 20 remandees at Thika and Makongeni Police Stations tested positive for Covid-19.

CLOSE BARS

Three cases were tested at Thika Police Station while the other 17 tested positive at Makongeni Police Station.

Mr Nuno also wants the government to close bars and eateries for flouting Covid-19.

During his tour around the county, Mr Nuno said he found a lot of people at recreational centres and park with no regards to the Covid-19 guidelines.

He now fears the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases will rise in the county if the situation is not managed quickly.