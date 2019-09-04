One-month-old infant found hanged by the river bank

Residents of Bomet County were on Tuesday shocked after they found a body of an infant at a section of Nyongores River.

The infant, estimated to be a month old, was found with a rope tied to its neck as it floated on the river bank.

Area Chief Richard Kirui confirmed the incident as he condemned the act terming it as heinous.

Kirui said the perpetrator is likely be one of the loose teenagers who were quick to ditch parental responsibility after giving birth.

He called on area residents to help in apprehending the culprit who he said shall be prosecuted.

Bomet Central Police Commander Musa Omar said the body has been moved to Longisa Referral hospital morgue.