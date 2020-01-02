One killed in grisly Outer Ring Road accident

A man died on Thursday afternoon on Manyanja Road after he was knocked down by a matatu.

Witnesses said the pedestrian was crossing the road when the matatu, which was speeding, hit him.

“He was crossing the road when the matatu hit him and he died on the spot,” Nathaniel Mwangi, a witness, said.

Another witness Brian Mose said he heard the matatu hooting before people started screaming.

Mr Mose said that the area where the pedestrian was knocked down had slowly turned into a black spot.

“This is not the first time this has happened, we request that more bumps are erected on the road. That may help,” Mose said.

The accident caused a heavy snarl up on the busy Outer Ring Road.