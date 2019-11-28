One dies, three others hospitalized after drinking ‘Dawa ya Maasai’ in Buruburu

Police are investigating an incident that left a one person dead and three others admitted in hospital in serious condition after they allegedly drunk ‘Dawa ya Maasai’ in Buruburu, Nairobi.

The victims are said to have complained of stomach pains and vomiting immediately after taking the concoction and were rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the seller immediately vanished after the incident.

The four worked at Southern Comfort Lodge and police have since collected vomit samples and the said concoction as they investigate the incident.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.