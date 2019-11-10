One dead, several injured in horrific accident along Mombasa-Nairobi road

One person died on the spot while 32 others were rushed to hospital following a tragic accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Sunday morning.

Confirming the incident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the bus, which was heading to Nairobi from Mombasa, attempted to overtake other vehicles when it rammed into an oncoming trailer at Salama.

The driver of the ill-fated bus fled the scene after the accident and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Mr Napeiyan added that a manhunt has since been launched for the bus driver who reportedly fled during the accident.

The injured passengers are presently receiving treatment at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital where the body of the deceased have been taken.