One dead as crash involving BMW, lorry on Southern bypass divides KOT





An early morning accident that left one person dead on the Southern Bypass has sharply divided Kenyans on social media.

The BMW X5 vehicle driver died on the spot after he rammed the lorry that was being driven on the fast lane, according to the police.

Photos circulating on social media show the badly damaged vehicle with the driver’s compartment completely damaged and stuck under the underride guard of the truck.

Online reports claimed the BMW driver had ploughed into a stalled lorry but, according to Lang’ata OCPD Benjamin Mwanthi, the driver was speeding when the accident occurred.

“From what we have gathered so far, we suspect the driver was speeding on the fast lane when he crashed into the rear part of the loaded lorry which was moving slowly on the fast lane,” he said.

The body of the deceased was taken to city mortuary while the car was towed to Lang’ata police station.

Kenyans online reacted variedly with majority claiming the 30km road is poorly lit and might have contributed to the early morning accident.

I lost a friend thru this accident. Let me say this: Corruption killed my friend. If the truck had put up road signs 🪧 indicating the breakdown, he would be alive. If the police had not been bribed to look the other way, he would be alive. The small laws we ignore lead here. pic.twitter.com/2KbmbUF4DK — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) May 6, 2021

A BMW X5 (I think) rear ended a truck on Southern Bypass tonight. Fate of occupant/s unknown. 📸 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/NDNHipbnNR — Neo (@MisterAlbie) May 5, 2021

This bimmer crash on southern bypass 😔 Stalled and slow trucks on this road at night is something to watch out for carefully kabisa. pic.twitter.com/3rSVZjHdu2 — estherkute (@estherkute) May 6, 2021

Whose fault is this at Southern Bypass.

The stalled truck. Or the speeding car. pic.twitter.com/lmZwD7Y4CL — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) May 6, 2021

In 2018, John Macharia, the son of Royal Media Services founder SK Macharia, died after he lost control of his Porsche 911 Turbo S 2016 and plunged into a Prado on the same road at around 10pm.

The younger Macharia, who was known for his love of fast cars, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the accident at Karen hospital where he had been rushed to from the scene.

However, a passenger who was aboard his vehicle with him survived.

Kenyans on several social media platforms have complained about poor lighting and carjacking on the four-lane dual carriageway, which was commissioned in 2016.