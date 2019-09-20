One arrested as DCI recovers 12 stolen vehicles

Officers from the flying squad on Thursday recovered 12 vehicles suspected to have been stolen or illegally registered.

The vehicles were recovered at a yard at Ndaptabwa Kipsimo, Eldoret following tip off from members of the public.

ARRESTED

During the raid one suspect Gideon Kipkoech was arrested.

According to the DCI, the detectives are still carrying out investigations.

All the vehicles recovered have been taken by detectives and will be used as exhibits.

In February this year, detectives unmasked a syndicate that had been cloning number plates and fraudulently registering cars for sale.

They arrested 19 employees of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) who were helping in cloning the number plate.

This is after the number plate of Toyota Ractis (KCN 340E) believed to have been used in the 14 Riverside Drive attack was found to be a duplicate of an existing one.