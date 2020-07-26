Officer who crashed police car while drunk commits suicide inside station





A police officer who got into an accident while driving an official car when drunk has committed suicide.

The officer who was based at Kiptagich Police Station, Kerusoi South allegedly took his life inside the station’s toilet.

In a police statement, the officer identified as Fred Amaya hanged himself and did not leave behind a suicide note.

His body has been taken to the mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The policeman was in the news last month after he was filmed after crashing a Toyota Land Cruiser into a fence while looking visibly drunk.

From the video clip, the officer can be seen being supported by pedestrians and other well wishers while trying to convince him to lock the car and be taken to hospital.

Despite being injured, the police insisted he couldn’t leave the official vehicle he was assigned to.