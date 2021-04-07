Officer attached to CS Matiang’i security shoots cop wife dead, turns gun on self





A bodyguard attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s office died in a shooting incident alongside his wife, who was a traffic officer.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, while confirming the incident, said a preliminary investigation showed the General Service Unit (GSU) officer, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline Wakasa, before turning the gun on himself.

“PC Wakise who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work yesterday (Monday) but left at 3.00pm and retired to his residence at GSU camp. It is alleged that he shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, ending both their lives,” Mutyambai said.

Officers who visited the scene found the two bodies in the sitting room.

Wakise was attached to VIP protection at the Ministry of Interior while his wife, Wakasa was a traffic officer attached to Nairobi’s Kilimani Police Station.

A police statement seen by Nairobi News, indicates that a domestic altercation ensued between the two officers, just minutes after he arrived home from work.

“They started exchanging bitter words and the wife accused him of infidelity. As a result, the said husband went out of the house and shortly returned in the sitting room. Suddenly, he drew out his Jericho pistol and fired several rounds at his wife’s chest killing her instantly,” the statement read in part.

Matiang’i on Wednesday mourned the two officers terming their deaths a tragic incident.

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise,” the CS tweeted.

… young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to. My sincere condolences to their families and friends. — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 7, 2021

Police have since turned the case to murder and suicide and declared it closed for now.