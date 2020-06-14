Offer yourselves for Covid-19 test, Kenyans urged

The government has urged Kenyans to offer themselves for Covid-19 testing.

Speaking on Sunday at Othaya Hospital, in Nyeri County, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also shared his worry with the growth of positive cases in the country.

“When you test early, and in the event we detect the virus early, it becomes easy to manage the disease,” said Kagwe.

“Non communicable diseases are becoming a major sources of concern because of the growth in mortality rate,” he added.

Mass public testing of the public has seen Kenya registering a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Kagwe also asked Kenyans to “assume the person next to you is Covid-19 positive.”

He spoke at an event where Amref donated 35 beds and mattresses, plus boxes of sanitizer were to Othaya Hospital.

Kagwe also announced that an Oxygen plant will be set up at the facility within two months.