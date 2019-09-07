ODM promises ‘free and fair’ nomination process in Kibra today

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Thursday officially released the list of the 10 candidates seeking the party’s ticket for the Kibra by-election during today’s nomination exercise.

The party which is seen as the frontrunner in the race to succeed the late Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer a month ago.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday dismissed claims that he had a preferred candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election and assured the aspirants that he has no favourite and that no one has been issued with a certificate.

Over the years, the party has been accused of handpicking those they prefer for various political seats.

Today provides ODM an acid test after its loss in two by-elections held in April where the party was accused of trying to impose some leaders. This has proved to be a recipe for chaos and party discontent.

HELD CONSULTATIONS

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB), in a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, assured the candidates that the exercise will be free, fair and transparent, adding that all the necessary preparations had been finalized.

NEB Chairperson Senator Judith Pareno said that the board held consultations with the Nairobi County Security team which assured them of maximum security during the nominations exercise.

“We met with the County Commander of Police yesterday and placed our request for security personnel to be provided for the exercise. They assured us that they will provide two police officers per every polling station and additional officers to patrol the entire constituency during the exercise,” said Ms Pareno.

“Every polling station shall have a Presiding Officer and two clerks. There will be the party membership register and members shall be required to carry their national Identification Cards to take part in the exercise.”

ANY DISPUTE

She said the Dispute Resolution Tribunal comprising of three members had been set up to deal with any dispute that will arise as a result of the exercise.

The tribunal will sit on September 8 to listen to any dispute and make a determination in readiness for the winner’s name to be presented to the IEBC the following day.

The ten aspirants are; Stephen Okello Oguwa, Christone Odhiambo Owino alias Kris Darlin, Peter Ochieng’ Orero, Tony Ogola Sira Sine, Reuben William Ayako Ojijo, Obaricks Eric Ochieng’ Obayi, Brian Shem Owino, Benson Musungu, John Milla Otieno, Bernard Otieno Okoth.

“We want every candidate to be satisfied and it is our prayer that all the aspirants will behave well to make the exercise a success,” said ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The winner will battle it out with Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga and Eliud Owalo of ANC.

The by-election is scheduled for November 7.