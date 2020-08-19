ODM gets city deputy speaker’s position in trade off with Jubilee





The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has picked former Nairobi Mayor Geoffrey Majiwa as its nominee for Nairobi County Deputy Speaker’s position.

The Baba Dogo MCA has been fronted for the position as part of a deal that saw the Raila Odinga-led party support Jubilee Party’s candidate Benson Mutura for the Speaker’s position in return for the deputy’s position.

The pact saw Mr Mutura elected overwhemingly with all the 99 MCAs who cast their votes during the election of a new speaker to replace Beatrice Elachi ast week, voting for the former Makadara MP.

At the same time, the party has made changes to the minority leadership position and membership to the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

“In line with the ongoing efforts to create a harmonious environment in the House, the Party’s Central Committee has made the following changes in regards to the minority leadership. The changes are to take effect immediately,” read in part a letter dated August 18, 2020 signed by both the Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and National Chairperson John Mbadi.

The letter is addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Mr Mutura and the Leader of Majority at the assembly Mr Abdi Guyo.

In the changes, Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada is the new minority leader replacing Karen MCA David Mberia.

Mr Ogada will be deputised by nominated MCA Melab Atema who takes over from Hospital MCA Patrick Musili, who is a Wiper MCA.

However, Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok has retained his minority whip position and will continue to be deputised by Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto.

In the Board, Nairobi West MCA Maurice Gari has been replaced by nominated MCA Catherine Okoth. Mr Gari will now be the new chair of the assembly’s ICT committee.

Elsewhere, nominated MCA Nimo Haji will replace Mr Ogada as the new deputy chair of the assembly’s Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Mr Sifuna confirmed the changes saying that they were arrived at by the Party’s Central Committee during a meeting chaired by Mr Odinga two weeks ago before the concerned were met on Tuesday.

The SG pointed out that Mr Mberia resigned from his position prompting the party to replace him with Mr Ogada.

“This was a decision of the Central Committee meeting which we had one and a half weeks ago but yesterday we had a meeting with the outgoing leadership to explain the reasons for the decisions which they agreed with. We met only the former minority leader and Mr Gari,” said Mr Sifuna.

On picking Mr Majiwa, Mr Sifuna said it was part of a deal with Jubilee Party to give them the deputy speaker’s position in return for their support during the Speaker’s election.

“Jubilee promised to give us the deputy speaker’s position and so we have picked Mr Majiwa as the deputy speaker designate,” he said.