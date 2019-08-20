Odibets partnership with European soccer scouts receives recognition

Camp Toyoyo came to a standstill last Friday when Odibets and Atotos Sports Management pitched camp to select the finest football talents from across Nairobi for European trials.

The event dubbed “Champion of Champions” saw eight teams selected to compete on the legendary grounds where three players ended up being selected for various trials in Sweden under Atotos.

The teams, which participated included Chapa Dimba All Stars, Kariobangi Sharks U 20, Koth Biro All Stars, Acacoro U20, Eastleigh Youth, Liberty U20, Kriss Darlin All Stars and Royal Wanyama All Stars. Chapa Dimba All Stars won the event by beating Acacoro 1-0 to receive the Odibets’ cash reward and jerseys.

“We have done this before and believe we have many local talents to showcase in this tournament. We hope that through this soccer tournament, we will encourage our youth to be more productive with their lives and perhaps venture into football as a full-time career,” Ghost Mulee, the events coordinator said dubbing the event a success and one of many to come.

“Odibets is very much in touch with the grassroots and this partnership with Atotos Sports Management shows our commitment to help Kenyan youths realize their potential through sports- locally and beyond. We continue to pursue these kinds of partnerships to ensure that the youths are engaged constructively in a mutually beneficial manner,” said Aggrey Sayi, the Odibets country marketing manager during a media briefing.

The Champions of Champions tournament is not the only grassroots tournament Odibets is organizing.

The company has already distributed thousands of sports jerseys to teams around the country in their 35,000 kits initiative.

Odibets is one of the few companies that have been cleared to operate in the country for implementing the 20 per cent withholding tax on winnings as per government and BCLB requirements.