OCS, 4 cops in court over theft of vodka from accident scene





Five police officers including the OCS of Boya Police Station in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu, spent Monday night in the cells after they were arrested for stealing alcohol from an accident scene.

County Police Commander Ranson Lolmondong identified those arrested as OCS and Chief Inspector William Cheruiyot, Corporal Jane Chepkemei and police constables Bernard Macharia, Samuel Maina and Rodrick Laushuset.

He said they were arrested by DCI detectives from Nyando and that all the five were taken to Ahero Police Station.

“All the officers have been locked up in the cells and the case is being investigated by officers from the DCI in Kisumu,” said the police chief.

The officers denied the charges and were released on Sh300, 000 bond each with one surety of similar amount.

The incident report from the Nyando DCI office says the officers were caught taking bottles of vodka after a lorry was involved in an accident along Ahero-Awasi road near Boya market. There were no casualties in the accident.

The officers are accused of stealing the alcohol while guarding the vehicle, alongside members of the public who rushed to the scene.

Five police officers including the OCS of Boya Police Station in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu, spent Monday night in the cells after they were arrested for stealing alcohol from an accident scene.

County Police Commander Ranson Lolmondong identified those arrested as OCS and Chief Inspector William Cheruiyot, Corporal Jane Chepkemei and police constables Bernard Macharia, Samuel Maina and Rodrick Laushuset.

He said they were arrested by DCI detectives from Nyando and that all the five were taken to Ahero Police Station.

“All the officers have been locked up in the cells and the case is being investigated by officers from the DCI in Kisumu,” said the police chief.

The incident report from the Nyando DCI office says the officers were caught taking bottles of vodka after a lorry was involved in an accident along Ahero-Awasi road near Boya market. There were no casualties in the accident.

The officers are accused of stealing the alcohol while guarding the vehicle, alongside members of the public who rushed to the scene.