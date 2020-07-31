Nzoia Sugar name new coach





Kenya Premier League side Nzoia Sugar has confirmed veteran goalkeeper trainer Sylvester Mulukurwa as their new coach.

The 47-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will replace Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi who was suspended by the club in March after a string of poor results.

Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge confirmed the appointment saying the board of their sponsors believes Mulukurwa has what it takes to guide the team back to its glory days.

“We have confirmed our assistant coach Mulukurwa to the coaching role on a three-year contract. He is also an employee of the company and it will be easier to engage him on a daily basis on issues concerning the team,” Kadenge, son of Harambee Stars icon Joe Kadenge, told Nairobi News.

“Being an assistant coach and having been with the team for a long time we believe he has all it takes to make this team better so that it can challenge for the Kenyan Premier League title,” he added.

Kadenge also clarified that they have informed Omondi of their decision to axe him and that he will be paid his dues by the company.

Omondi joined the Bungoma-based outfit in August 2019 from Kariobangi Sharks on a three-year contract.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura will also double up as assistant coach before the club acquires the services of another goalkeeper trainer.