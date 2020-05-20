Nyumba Kumi Initiative enhanced in all border counties to combat Covid-19

The Nyumba Kumi Initiative will now be fully activated in all counties, with special emphasis being put on border counties that have now become areas of concern due to the rapid transmission of Covid-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the disease is now being imported into the country due to the porosity of the borders.

NYUMBA KUMI

“I want you to note the importation of cases from neighbouring countries, look at Wajir, it now has 14 cases around here, and out of those 14, 12 are from neighbouring Somalia,” Mr Kagwe said.

“Isebania you can see we have 10 cases. These are the cases that we are talking about that have come from the neighbouring countries. Namanga, Lungalunga, the same thing we have infections there,” he added.

Mr Kagwe asked the public to report on any suspicious person who is new to their areas to the relevant authorities as this is the only way to help flatten the curve.

“We have increased the Nyumba Kumi activities in all these bordering counties because a lot of people can come in even without using the border points,” he said.

POROUS BORDERS

“One of the cases that passed away at Kenyatta National Hospital actually crossed through one of these porous borders and eventually arrived here in Nairobi,” Mr Kagwe explained.

Other measures being put in place is the deployment of mobile laboratories to fast track the testing at the borders.

The CS said that out of the 214 positive cases detected at Kenya-Tanzania border 182 were foreigners, point out that these individuals would entered the country had they not been tested the border.

At the Isebania border, 10 Covid-19 cases have been reported while four foreigners were referred back to their countries after testing positive.

At the Lungalunga border, 24 truck drivers from Tanzania were turned back.

At Namanga, 126 truck drivers have so far been refereed back to their countries after being found with coronavirus.