NYS serviceman held over terrorism activities





The anti-terrorism police unit (ATPU) is holding a national youth (NYS) serviceman for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.

Samson Muriuki Kung’u was arrested by the ATPU at the Nanyuki NYS camp on Sunday after intelligence linked him to terrorism and the police allegedly found a white substance in his residence.

Kung’u was also allegedly found with wires appearing to be a switch or a circuit breaker and the substance in a polythene bag is suspected to be a component of making explosives.

Detective constable Henry Okello of ATPU headquarters obtained four days custodial orders at Kibera law courts to hold Kung’u until Friday to conclude his investigations.

Okello obtained the orders from senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki through terrorism prosecutor Harrison Kiarie.

The detective said Kungu’s two telephone numbers have been submitted to respective service providers for call data records, subscriber details and registration details, and the reports are not yet out.

Kung’u’s three mobile phones have been handed over to the cybercrime unit for forensic analysis.

He will be presented to court on Friday.