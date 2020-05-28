NYS officer nabbed with Sh50 notes at illegal Eastleigh roadblock

A National Youth Service (NYS) personnel is under investigations after he was found with Sh1,750 in Sh50 denominations at an illegal roadblock in Mlango Kubwa along Juja road, Nairobi.

Brighton Njuguna Muganda, an employee of the NYS, had not been assigned the roadblock he was found manning when he was apprehended after the police officers manning CCTV cameras at Jogoo House spotted him collecting the cash.

The 32 Sh50 notes were recovered from his pockets.

Muganda, attached to Mathare Depot, was arrested after he failed to account for the money.

Police officers manning the CCTV notified Pangani police station commander chief inspector William Kosgey who deployed a team of officers to apprehend Muganda.

His phone has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Cyber Crime Unit for analysis.

Muganda had not been assigned any roadblock and is suspected to have collected the cash from those wishing to get in and out of the area.

The matter was reported at Pangani police station on May 21 vide OB 18/21/05/2020 and the suspect was detained the same day.

“The respondent (Muganda) had not been officially deployed at the said roadblock at the time of being found with the same money,” Corporal Kenneth Kalya of Starehe DCI offices said in an affidavit filed at the Makadara law courts on May 22.

Kalya was seeking custodial orders to hold Muganda for five days pending investigations.

And on Thursday, after the lapse of the five days, Kalya requested to have Muganda freed but ordered to be reporting to the DCI on a weekly basis as the investigations continue.