Nyoro: Your time to suffer will come

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has hit out at his tormentors, reminding them that their time to suffer will come.

Nyoro was among politicians affiliated to Tanga Tanga who were teargassed on Friday at Kilimani Police Station, where they had gone to demand for the release of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria following a court order.

Nyoro noted that others had suffered before him and others will still suffer after him.

“Haina noma. Others have had their turn. It’s our turn. Even our tormentors will have their turn. Na dunia itaendelea tu,” he posted on Facebook.

Kuria was arrested for allegedly beating up a woman last month.

However, according to Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Nyoro, Kuria’s woes are as a result of his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

They accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of targeting political leaders perceived to be working closely with the DP.